Richard Childress Racing reveals part-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule for Austin Hill

Austin Hill will run select races for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026, the team announced Wednesday. Hill will pilot the No. 33 Chevrolet with sponsorship from United Rentals.

Hill, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series regular, will make his 2026 Cup debut Sunday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway. It will be Hill’s 16th career start in Cup.

NEWS: United Rentals to sponsor select NASCAR Cup series races with Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill in 2026



For more information, please visit https://t.co/MagVYvAJQv pic.twitter.com/bk6N8lCyxv — RCR (@RCRracing) February 25, 2026

“United Rentals continues to be a special part of my career and carrying their colors once again in the Cup Series means a lot,” Hill said. “I’ve represented their company for almost a decade now and it never gets old winning races and having success together. The No. 33 team was able to get our first top-10 last season in Chicago, and I genuinely felt like we had a shot to win the fall race at Talladega.

“Racing on Sundays full time is the end goal, so expanding the track lineup will be a good challenge to gain experience. Grateful to Richard, every man and woman at RCR, ECR, and CT Spring, and of course United Rentals for the opportunity.”

Austin Hill continues to dominate NOAPS competition on superspeedways

Hill, 31, is in his fifth full-time season in the NOAPS. He kicked off the 2026 season with a win at Daytona International Speedway, his fourth victory in the last five season openers at the superspeedway.

Since joining the NOAPS full-time in 2022, Hill has compiled 15 wins; 11 of those have come at superspeedways. Hill, in addition to his 11 victories at superspeedways, is No. 1 in laps led (887) and stage wins (18), and second in stage points (328) in the stage racing era at drafting tracks, according to Daniel Cespedes.

Hill has made select starts in Cup over the last four years. His best finish came in 2022 at Daytona, a 14th-place result.