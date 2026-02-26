Richard Petty compares Carson Hocevar to Dale Earnhardt, offers cautionary advice

Richard Petty believes that Carson Hocevar is doing similar things to what Dale Earnhardt did in his NASCAR career. On this week’s Petty Race Recap, Petty responded to the question of what Hocevar has to do to win his first Cup Series race.

“Boy, that 77 (Hocevar). …Right now, a lot of things he’s getting by with or doing is not really that wrong,” Richard Petty said. “If I go back and watch him run and stuff, he reminds me of Dale Earnhardt. Earnhardt learned to get by with that stuff. And the boy in the 77, he’s just going to have to learn to get by with the things that he’s doing.”

Like Dale Earnhardt, Carson Hocevar is aggressive on the racetrack, but the issue is that he has yet to earn a win. In Hocevar’s defense, he just began his third season as a full-time Cup driver. However, Earnhardt won his first Cup Series race in his rookie season in 1979 and went on to win five more in his sophomore year.

Carson Hocevar defends his aggressive racing

Hocevar is off to a strong start to the 2026 season. The 23-year-old earned a P18 finish at the Daytona 500 and followed that up with a fourth-place finish at Atlanta. After the Atlanta race, Hocevar defended his style of racing, saying the decisions he makes are calculated.

“I think we all just race,” Hocevar said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think everyone races me very aggressively at times, and I feel like I do the same. Obviously, I’m probably a little bit more on the take side, but I think Bowman Gray and Daytona and Atlanta, I feel like it was very calculated in what I wanted to do.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes that at least one driver will try to police Hocevar if he continues his aggressive driving. “I’ll play this game. I feel like, eventually, yes, somebody will do something. I do,” Earnhardt said on Dale Jr. Download. “There will be a time when somebody — it may be Denny [Hamlin] — they just say, ‘You know what? I’m not having a f—ing good race today, and you are. This is my chance. I’m already finished. So I’m just going to go ahead and make it hard on you. How do you like that?’ I mean, I definitely think that will happen.”