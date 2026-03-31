Richard Petty cracks joke about Bubba Wallace wrecking Carson Hocevar at Martinsville NASCAR Cup race

Bubba Wallace wrecked Carson Hocevar on Lap 324 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. It was an out of nowhere sequence, Wallace giving Hocevar a shove heading into Turn 3 and another in the middle of the corner which created a massive pileup on the frontstretch.

Seven-time champion Richard Petty reacted to the incident Monday on his “Petty Race Recap” podcast. When co-host Dale Inman said that Wallace “kinda got into the 77 [Hocevar],” Petty quickly corrected him.

“Kinda got into him? He just drove on in there and knocked the door out of him,” Petty said.

That’s how Petty saw it, and it certainly looked like that on replay. Wallace addressed the incident after exiting the race early, saying he took exception to Hocevar taking him three-wide in Turn 1 on the prior restart. Even then, he didn’t mean to wreck Hocevar. He simply misjudged the situation, he said.

“I misjudged,” Wallace told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “I didn’t appreciate the three-wide into [Turn] 1, fine, but I misjudged the center of the corner and didn’t mean to turn him.”

Bubba Wallace spotter keeps it real about incident with Carson Hocevar

It was a costly misjudgement for Wallace, who finished P36 and now finds himself in a four-way tie for eighth in the points standings after entering the race third. His crew chief, Freddie Kraft, expressed frustration with Wallace taking out Hocevar, saying “that sh*t can’t happen” while they’re racing for a championship.

“There’s not really any sugarcoating about it. I gotta take Bubba for his word. He said he misjudged and if he misjudged, it was a really bad misjudgement, and it hurts,” Kraft said on Door Bumper Clear. “We went from third in points to now we’re tied for eighth with five other guys. Essentially, we’re 11th in points and it can’t happen.

“You can’t have those moments and if you wanna be a contender for the championship or a contender to be top-five, top-seven, eight in points, whatever it is, that sh*t can’t happen. Unfortunately, we ended our day yesterday self-inflicted.”