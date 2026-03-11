Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson filed for a protective order against her ex-boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein and Marc Raimondi reported. She said she filed for the order “in fear of my life” and said “James will kill me” if the court did not step in to intervene.

Jackson filed for the petition days after Pearce was arrested on Feb. 7. He is facing charges of battery and stalking, and Jackson previously said she willing to testify against him. The court granted her initial request for protection, and a hearing is scheduled for April 21, according to ESPN.

Pearce has been ordered not to have any contact with Jackson. He also cannot come within 500 feet of her home or place of employment, or within 100 feet of her vehicle.

Pearce’s Feb. 7 arrest came after a police chase, which ended with him crashing his car into Jackson’s vehicle. The chase came after an alleged domestic dispute with Jackson, and reporter Andy Slater reported Pearce crashed into her car to keep her from reaching the police.

The Falcons’ former first-round pick was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking. Additionally, he was reportedly charged with fleeing and eluding police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his person. Pearce was later released on a $20,500 bond.

In the aftermath of Pearce’s arrest, Jackson’s attorneys notified the court she is “willing to testify” against Pearce if the charges to go trial. Her attorneys also requested the court dedicate “all possible resources and personnel to the case so as to “conclude it as soon as practicable and bring justice to her and the people of the State of Florida,” according to ESPN.

ESPN also reported police responded to seven phone calls from Pearce’s unidentified girlfriend – presumably Jakcson – that she was being stalked and harassed. Pearce was told by police on Jan. 13 to stay away from the home of the woman described as his ex-girlfriend after officers were repeatedly dispatched to the Doral residence between November and the day of his arrest.

On Jan. 28, the woman identified James Pearce Jr. as the subject of a domestic disturbance complaint. He reportedly attempted to enter the home he occasionally shared with her, who was “in fear” after Pearce allegedly damaged the door of the residence. Pearce was not present when officers arrived. She then left the residence and went to a hotel to “avoid further incidents.”

Nick Geddes contributed.