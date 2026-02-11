Rickea Jackson 'willing to testify' against James Pearce Jr. if domestic violence charges go to trail

Atlanta Falcons rookie EDGE James Pearce Jr. was recently arrested, facing five felony charges. His ex-girlfriend, Los Angeles Sparks player Rickea Jackson, was involved in the incident. Within the charges, domestic violence is one of them. Now, Jackson says she would be “willing to testify” against Pearce if a trial comes to fruition.

“WNBA player Rickea Jackson’s attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday in Miami-Dade (Florida) County saying that she is willing to testify’ against Atlanta Falcons player James Pearce Jr. if the domestic violence charges against him go to trial, according to a document,” ESPN’s report said.

“In a notice of appearance and notice of victims’ rights (Marsy’s Law), Jackson’s attorneys requested the court to dedicate ‘all possible resources and personnel’ to the case to ‘conclude it as soon as practicable and bring justice to her and the people of the State of Florida.'”

Pearce was released on Sunday with a bond of $25,000. His charges are as follows: two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police officers, one count of aggravated stalking, and resisting an officer without violence. No contact is allowed with Jackson either.

According to Miami-area reporter Andy Slater, Pearce was alleged to be stalking Jackson, his ex-girlfriend, and attempted to enter her vehicle at an intersection, but Jackson sped away from him. Pearce then allegedly pursued Jackson and attempted to crash his car into hers. Slater later added that Pearce hit a police officer with his car, hitting their knee before getting taken out of the vehicle.

More on James Pearce Jr., rookie season with Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons selected Pearce in the first round with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pearce made 17 appearances and three starts for the Falcons this past season, making an impact that people in Atlanta thought would be in the lineup moving forward.

He recorded 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. He received the third most votes for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami,” the Falcons said in a prepared statement released Saturday. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this report

