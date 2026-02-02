Ricky Stenhouse Jr. helps clear snow from Bowman Gray, trolled over Burt Myers beef ahead of Clash

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. may still be public enemy No. 1 at Bowman Gray Stadium after last season’s debacle with Burt Myers. Still, that didn’t stop him from grabbing a shovel.

As snow delayed the 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Stenhouse was spotted helping clear snow from the grandstands. His help has been appreciated, but it did draw a tongue-in-cheek reaction from Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

“Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is here, too, helping with grandstand efforts,” Pockrass wrote on social media. “We joked he is clearing grandstands for Burt Myers fans who will flip him off lol.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is here, too, helping with grandstand efforts. We joked he is clearing grandstands for Burt Myers fans who will flip him off lol. ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/u5ExDnANZT — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 2, 2026

Zinger from Bob. The humor of course stems from lingering tension between Stenhouse and local short-track legend in Myers, following a controversial incident during the 2025 Last Chance Qualifier at the iconic Winston-Salem short track.

In that race, Stenhouse and Myers made contact coming across the start/finish line, sending Myers’ No. 50 machine hard into the wall and ending his night in a cloud of smoke. The reaction inside “The Madhouse” was immediate and furious.

As the red flag flew, fans unleashed a barrage of boos and middle fingers in Stenhouse’s direction, making it clear where their loyalties stood. For a brief moment, Stenhouse was arguably the most disliked man in Winston-Salem.

More on Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Burt Myers beef, 2026 Clash

Alas, Myers later addressed the incident with Jamie Little of FOX Sports. In response, he offered a measured response despite the frustration.

“We didn’t have the car we thought we needed at the end,” Myers said. “We were picking them off one at a time. I got shoved into the 47 and pushed him out. When I got under him, I don’t know if he was upset about that or what. But we ended up hitting the wall. I’ll have to watch the replay. But I do know it was an orange car that ran into me.”

While Myers admitted his car may not have been strong enough to advance regardless, the contact eliminated any chance of racing into the 200-lap Clash. That only amplified the fan outrage.

Now, nearly a year later, Stenhouse’s willingness to help clear snow ahead of the rescheduled Clash hasn’t erased that memory, but it has added another chapter to the rivalry.

The 2026 Clash will run Wednesday after being postponed due to weather, and with Stenhouse back at Bowman Gray, the crowd reaction will be just as anticipated as the racing itself. If nothing else, he proving that even when the Madhouse is cold, the drama won’t melt away.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.