Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is heading back to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. This time, he’ll take on one of the sport’s most demanding short tracks.

The former Daytona 500 champion is set to make his third Truck Series start of the 2026 season. He’ll be piloting the No. 4 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The veteran driver has already shown flashes in limited action this season. He opened the year with a strong sixth-place finish at Daytona, followed by a ninth-place run at Atlanta. Both performances came on superspeedways, a discipline where Stenhouse has long excelled at the Cup level.

Now, the challenge shifts to Bristol, a track that presents a completely different test. Earlier this year, Stenhouse made his long-awaited Truck Series debut, something that had surprisingly eluded him despite a lengthy NASCAR résumé.

With nearly 600 starts across the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series ranks, along with multiple championships and wins, the Truck Series had been one of the few boxes left unchecked in his career.

“I’ve always wanted to run a truck, but never had the opportunity to put something together,” Stenhouse said when the opportunity first came together with Niece Motorsports. “I’ve always wanted to race a truck, but I wanted it to be competitive, and this checks all of those boxes.”

Alas, that competitiveness showed early. At Daytona, Stenhouse was in the mix throughout the race and brought home a top-10 finish. He followed that up with another solid result at Atlanta, reinforcing that the pairing with Niece Motorsports has potential.

Now, Bristol offers a new measuring stick. Unlike the wide-open, draft-heavy racing at Daytona and Atlanta, Bristol is all about patience and survival. The tight confines and high intensity demand consistency over long runs, something Stenhouse will need to adapt to quickly in a Truck Series setting.

For Niece Motorsports, reconvening with a driver with Stenhouse’s experience provides immediate upside. Team leadership previously expressed confidence that his superspeedway prowess would translate into strong results, and that belief appears to be paying off early.

This weekend presents another opportunity, not just to continue building momentum, but to show versatility. But for Stenhouse, the goal is simple.

He’ll be looking to keep stacking results and prove he can contend regardless of track type. If his first two outings are any indication, he may not be far off from putting himself in position to chase a Truck Series win.