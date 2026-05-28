The death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch still has the entire sport grieving right now. But it also has teams and sponsors honoring the longtime great. And now, NOS Energy is joining in.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is set to race this weekend in Nashville. He will do so in a car with a special tribute to Busch’s memory. It’s his iconic NOS Energy paint scheme.

You can see an image of the car that Stenhouse will be racing in below. NOS announced the news on Thursday morning.

For Rowdy.



This weekend in Nashville, NOS Energy and @StenhouseJr honor Kyle Busch with a tribute paint scheme inspired by Rowdy’s iconic NOS Energy design.



A champion. A legend. Thank you for everything, Kyle.#ForeverRowdy pic.twitter.com/hiPh5mv1cP — NOS Energy Drink (@NosEnergyDrink) May 28, 2026

Busch died last week on Thursday night. That morning, it was announced that he had been taken to the hospital and was dealing with a “severe illness.” Just hours later, news broke that Busch had died. It later came out that he was suffering from pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. But now, more details have come out.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE obtained the death certificate for Busch. Per the report, it said that Busch had been battling illnesses for “weeks.” Busch had bacterial pneumonia “of an undetermined etiology” for “days to weeks” before his death.

PEOPLE said that the pneumonia then progressed to sepsis, and within hours, caused disseminated intravascular coagulation. Busch died 24 hours after being rushed to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 21, when his sinus infection progressed into pneumonia and sepsis.

RCR releases statement following Busch’s death

The outpouring of support in the NASCAR world ranged far and wide, from drivers to teams. Richard Childress Racing joined in on that this Tuesday. The team announced with its statement that Richard Childress plans to be available to the media on June 6 at Michigan International Speedway.

“Richard Childress Racing appreciates the outpouring of love and support,” the team said. “While his impact on RCR is undeniable, Kyle Busch’s far-reaching influence transcends the sport and will endure for generations. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, the entire Busch family, the fans, and racers who are suffering.”