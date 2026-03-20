Ricky Stenhouse Jr. speculates on how Daniel Suarez will get payback on Ross Chastain

The simmering tension between Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain isn’t going anywhere. However, don’t expect it to spill into punches anytime soon. Instead, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. believes any retaliation will come the old-fashioned way, on the racetrack.

Speaking on The Gluckcast with Jeff Gluck, Stenhouse broke down what “payback” looks like in today’s NASCAR Cup Series. Especially in the Next Gen era, where physical manipulation of cars is more limited than in the past.

“You can’t manipulate the other car nearly as much as you could with the old car,” Stenhouse said. “But you can still put drivers in bad spots. You will continue to do that, week in and week out. … Not give an inch to them, for weeks on end.”

That insight comes just days after the heated Las Vegas incident at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Suárez and Chastain nearly came to blows following a tense cooldown lap. The confrontation, which included a shove from Chastain, was ultimately diffused before escalating further, but the underlying frustration was clear. While tempers flared, Stenhouse made it clear why things didn’t turn physical.

“No punches have been thrown” in similar situations recently, he added, pointing to the financial consequences. Stenhouse himself would know, as he was fined $75,000 after his 2024 All-Star Race altercation with Kyle Busch at North Wilkesboro.

“I’m not sure where Daniel got his $50,000 from,” Stenhouse joked. “I wish that’s all it was. … It’s definitely in your mind.”

Instead of fists, the modern version of retaliation is far more strategic and arguably more impactful over time. Stenhouse suggested that if Suárez feels wronged, the response won’t be a one-time moment, but rather a sustained approach.

That could mean racing Chastain harder than anyone else on the track. Or maybe squeezing him in tight situations and subtly disrupting his rhythm in key moments. In a sport where track position and momentum are everything, even small decisions can have major consequences.

Given the history between the two, as former teammates at Trackhouse Racing with lingering tension, the Las Vegas incident may have only added fuel to an already simmering rivalry.

Moreover, Suárez has already admitted he “lost a lot of respect” for Chastain after their post-race exchange, while Chastain countered by questioning Suárez’s accountability. Both drivers have made it clear that this goes beyond one moment.

Fans hoping for fireworks might not get a knockout punch, they should still keep a close eye on the track. If Stenhouse is right, the real payback is just getting started, and it’s going to play out one lap at a time.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.