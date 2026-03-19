Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the last NASCAR driver to throw a punch, weighs in on Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain scuffle

No punches have been thrown following a NASCAR Cup Series race since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch got into a fight after the 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. This past Sunday Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Daniel Suárez nearly came to blows with Ross Chastain, but the Spire Motorsports driver thought better of it.

Among his reasons for not throwing a punch at Chastain, the “$50,000” fine that would have been coming his way from NASCAR. Stenhouse knows that amount is just a bit off, as he was fined $75,000 for his role in the post-race altercation with Busch.

On Thursday, Stenhouse weighed in on the Suárez-Chastain situation while speaking with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. Stenhouse said he believes the hefty fine has served as a deterrent in drivers engaging in physical contact with one another.

“I’m not sure where Daniel got his $50,000 from, but I wish that’s all it was. It’s definitely in your mind, you know? For me going forward, definitely would be in the back of my mind before I pull the trigger on that again,” Stenhouse said on the Gluckcast. “I’m sure everybody is thinking that as well but obviously, you heard Daniel’s words.

“Watching the whole thing just from clips that I’ve seen from people posting, I’m not sure anything warranted a punch. I’m sure they had a disagreement but obviously, their history goes way back being teammates and things like that. I guess kudos to NASCAR because I think the fines are in the back of everybody’s mind.”

What led to Daniel Suárez-Ross Chastain confrontation at Las Vegas?

Both drivers came together on multiple occasions on Sunday, and it led to Chastain making contact with Suárez on the cooldown lap. Suárez was upset at Chastain for hitting him down the back straightaway and wanted to let his former Trackhouse Racing teammate know that he felt it was unacceptable. The discussion quickly turned confrontational. At one point, Chastain shoved Suárez, forcing a PR rep to intervene.

Suárez explained in detail what led to the incident on the cooldown lap in a video posted to his YouTube channel. Suárez said that Chastain was mad at him over an incident that took place in Turn 2 with three laps to go. Suárez, dealing with an issue to his left front, got loose and crowded him, though neither driver made contact with the other. Chastain proceeded to give Suárez the middle finger down the backstretch. Suárez didn’t have a problem with that and felt the need to go up to Chastain after the race and apologize.

That’s where things quickly went south, according to Suárez. He claimed that Chastain said some things that crossed the line. Suárez admitted he “lost a lot of respect” for his former teammate after the incident on pit road.

On Tuesday, Chastain spoke to the media in Charlotte and addressed the controversy for the first time. Chastain admitted to not handling things well on pit road, though he called out Suárez for failing to take accountability.

“That goes back longer than this weekend,” Chastain said. “We got through the end of our time together when we were teammates and I don’t think it’s bad that I don’t get along with everybody. Take it back to my childhood, and you’re taught to get along with everyone, but as you grow up and work in this big-time sport of NASCAR, you’re not, and that’s OK. I don’t agree with the way he handles things and… what stood out to me on pit road is there is never any accountability.

“There was zero percent on his side, and not just this past weekend, but it’s just a bigger thing and it all boiled up quickly for me. I could have handled that better, but I’m seeing red in that moment, because I just needed a little slice of accountability from him. There’s always a reason why it’s never his fault.”