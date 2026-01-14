Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to make NASCAR Truck Series debut in 2026

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has never competed in a NASCAR Truck Series race. That will change come Friday, Feb. 13.

Stenhouse will make his series debut in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He will pilot the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports, the team announced Wednesday. Stenhouse will drive the truck at Daytona and the following week at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Landen Lewis and Ross Chastain will handle the driving duties for the rest of the season.

“I’ve always wanted to run a truck, but never had the opportunity to put something together,” Stenhouse said. “When [Niece CEO] Cody [Efaw] called me, I definitely had a lot of interest to see what all they have been building here at Niece Motorsports, especially looking at their level of competition. With it being at Daytona, obviously winning the 500 was awesome, and I’d love to win a Truck Series race there, too. I’ve always wanted to race a truck, but I wanted it to be competitive – and this checks all of those boxes.”

Stenhouse, 38, has made nearly 600 starts across the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He has 12 combined wins and a pair of O’Reilly Auto Parts championships on his resume. Stenhouse has four Cup wins in his career; all have come at superspeedways.

“We are all very excited to welcome Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to our team for his first time racing in the Truck Series,” Efaw said. “I’ve known Ricky for several years now dating back to our time at Roush [now RFK Racing], and he’s always been a natural on super speedways. I believe he will have a true shot at contending for the win at both Daytona and Atlanta.”

The 2026 season will be Stenhouse’s 14th in Cup and seventh in the No. 47 Chevrolet. Stenhouse had his worst season to date in 2025, finishing 30th in the points standings. Stenhouse is expecting more out of himself in 2026, as is Hyak Motorsports.