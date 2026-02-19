Riley Herbst fires back at Brad Keselowski after Daytona 500 post-race shot in savage fashion

Riley Herbst has responded to what Brad Keselowski said about him after the Daytona 500 on Sunday. On The Gluckcast, host Jeff Gluck asked Herbst about his reaction to Keselowski saying that his move during the final lap was “one of the dumbest things I have ever seen.”

“He hasn’t reached out to me. I understand that everybody has emotions,” Herbst said. “I was pretty upset after the race as well, not only because I had a shot to win it, and it didn’t unfold the way I wanted to, but that if I made a different move, I could have finished, theoretically, at worst, third. But I risked it all to try to win the race, and I finished eighth. So I was very upset, too.

“People say things when they are in the heat of the moment. He has every right to feel the way he does. But to say that’s the most egregious thing he’s ever seen, I feel like that’s a bit of a stretch. I grew up watching him race on plate tracks as well. I kind of maybe learned it from him, or who knows.”

Where did Riley Herbst and Brad Keselowski finish at the Daytona 500?

Before Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500, several cars were involved in a wreck that involved Keselowski and Herbst. Keselowski was looking to make a run at getting past Reddick in an attempt to win his first Daytona 500. But as Herbst tried to make a run at the win himself, he hit Keselowski, and that caused a wreck right before Reddick crossed the start/finish line.

“The 35 [Herbst] just wrecked me out of nowhere for no reason,” Keselowski told John Newby of Savage Ventures after the race. “That was one of the dumbest things I have ever seen. He had no chance of blocking my run. I had a huge run — I don’t know if I could have gotten to the 45, but I would have liked to have found out because my run was coming fast, and the 35 just wrecked us and himself. Pretty stupid.”

Herbst earned a P8 finish at the Daytona 500, and Keselowski finished fifth. This was Herbst’s best finish in four Daytona 500 races, and Keselowski has yet to win the race in 17 years.