Riley Herbst strongly rejects Connor Zilisch apology after Darlington wreck: 'Tell him to go f*** himself'
Riley Herbst went after Connor Zilisch after he got spun at Darlington on Sunday. The incident happened in Stage 3 of the Goodyear 400, and Herbst had a message for the rookie driver.
“What the f***?” Riley Herbst said after being spun by Connor Zilisch, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. Herbst was then told that Zilisch “misjudged it,” and he was “sorry.”
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“Tell him to go f*** himself,” Herbst said. Zilisch then told his team what had happened that led to the wreck.
“That’s my fault. Tell the 35 I said sorry,” Zilisch said. “He just got a loose, and I was already committed.”
We’ll have more on this story shortly.