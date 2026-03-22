Riley Herbst strongly rejects Connor Zilisch apology after Darlington wreck: 'Tell him to go f*** himself'

Riley Herbst went after Connor Zilisch after he got spun at Darlington on Sunday. The incident happened in Stage 3 of the Goodyear 400, and Herbst had a message for the rookie driver.

“What the f***?” Riley Herbst said after being spun by Connor Zilisch, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. Herbst was then told that Zilisch “misjudged it,” and he was “sorry.”

“Tell him to go f*** himself,” Herbst said. Zilisch then told his team what had happened that led to the wreck.

“That’s my fault. Tell the 35 I said sorry,” Zilisch said. “He just got a loose, and I was already committed.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.