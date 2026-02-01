'Rise of the 49ers' directors detail working on docuseries of the 'most human teams'

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner, and AMC is celebrating by releasing the docuseries, The Rise of the 49ers, on Sunday (Feb. 1). The four-part series will look at the San Francisco 49ers winning five Super Bowl championships from 1981 to 1995.

On3 spoke to Rise of the 49ers directors Ryan Kelly and Nick Mascolo about telling the story of the 49ers dynasty. “Working at NFL Films, you kind of have to be a football fan, but I’m a huge football fan, and I’m a huge fan of history,” Kelly told On3. And the 49ers’ history in the ’80s and ’90s during their dynasty is some of the best storytelling you can sink your teeth into from the perspective of a director or a producer.

“They were great. I mean, they were a team full of Hall of Famers, but beyond that, they were probably one of the most human teams, like just the interpersonal conflicts and the drama, but also the love that these players have for each other and still have to this day. It’s a fantastic story.”

Rise of the 49ers includes new interviews from 49ers legends such as Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Randy Cross, Ronnie Lott, and former team owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. The docuseries also features Tom Brady, a longtime 49ers fan who is the narrator and executive producer.

“Tom is great,” Kelly said. “I mean, I think people are seeing it more and more on his FOX broadcasts every Sunday. His love for the game shines through, and it was great to be able to work with him and let him tell the story of the origin of that love. And I think that’s going to surprise a lot of people because people are going to be like, ‘Well, Tom Brady didn’t play for the 49ers,’ and you’re going to learn that. He grew up in San Mateo, California, a few miles away from Candlestick Park, where the 49ers played.”

The docuseries also focuses on Bill Walsh, the coach of the 49ers from 1979 to 1988. Walsh led the 49ers to three Super Bowl wins and resigned from the team after winning the third title. The docuseries takes a look at his career in the NFL, including his time as an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and working under legendary coach Paul Brown.

Because the 49ers had a memorable run, Kelly and Mascolo enjoyed making the series and learning more about the franchise. “It’s a fun process to immerse yourself in the research aspect, to learn about the team, because you have to then begin deciding how you’re going to create a television show about that team,” Mascolo said. “So it has to be entertaining and informative, and also kind of hit all the emotional cues that come with watching football footage.

“The challenge of getting all that together, looking through the assets that we have from our footage and our archive, and then going and searching for more stuff to support our story is kind of the fun part of doing these historical pieces on teams, especially a legendary team like the eighties 49 or so. It’s been fun.”

The first two episodes of Rise of the 49ers will air on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The final two episodes of the series will air on Monday (Feb. 2) at 9 p.m. ET/PT.