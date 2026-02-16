Robert Duvall, 'Days of Thunder' star, dies at 95

Legendary actor Robert Duvall, whose career spanned more than six decades and crossed into motorsports culture through Days of Thunder, has died at the age of 95.

In a statement, his wife Luciana confirmed Duvall passed away peacefully at home: “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” she said.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.”

Duvall’s impact stretched far beyond racing fans, but NASCAR audiences remember him best as veteran crew chief Harry Hogge, the mentor to Cole Trickle, played by Tom Cruise. The role became one of the defining emotional anchors of the film, delivering some of the sport’s most quoted lines and giving the movie authenticity through Duvall’s grounded performance.

Moreover, the Oscar winner built one of Hollywood’s most respected résumés. He earned the Academy Award for Best Actor for Tender Mercies and received seven total nominations. His career included iconic performances in The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, Lonesome Dove and The Apostle.

Known for his dedication to realism, Duvall once described his philosophy of acting as allowing the moment to unfold naturally rather than forcing emotion.

“To get a result that’s legitimate, let the process take you to the result,” he said in a 2016 interview, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Be willing to start from zero and say, ‘Let’s see what happens.’”

That commitment to authenticity helped define Harry Hogge in Days of Thunder, a character that resonated not only with moviegoers but with racers who saw in him a reflection of the sport’s old-school leadership and loyalty.

Across genres, war films, westerns, dramas and sports movies, Duvall built a legacy rooted in subtlety and emotional truth. Whether commanding a cavalry unit, preaching from a pulpit or guiding a young driver through the chaos of stock car racing, he consistently delivered performances that felt lived-in rather than performed.

For racing fans, his presence in Days of Thunder helped bridge Hollywood and NASCAR. For cinema, he leaves behind one of the most respected bodies of work in modern acting history, a career defined by a quiet authority and unforgettable characters throughout.