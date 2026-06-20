Robert Griffin III details plane scare after engine catches fire during takeoff

Friday night, Robert Griffin III detailed a scare during a flight out of Houston when an engine caught fire during takeoff. He said no one was hurt.

Griffin said shortly after their plane left Houston, its right engine started to catch fire. There were also some banging sounds, which he called an indicator that something was happening.

The plane then was able to turn around and get back safely. Griffin said all passengers returned and there weren’t any injuries.

The right engine of our plane flying out of Houston caught fire just after take off. We heard 15 straight loud bangs and immediately knew something was wrong.



Thankfully the pilots were able to get us and every passenger back safe and sound with zero injuries.



God is good. pic.twitter.com/wSK7Mxg7Ck — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 20, 2026

“The right engine of our plane flying out of Houston caught fire just after take off,” Griffin wrote on X. “We heard 15 straight loud bangs and immediately knew something was wrong. Thankfully the pilots were able to get us and every passenger back safe and sound with zero injuries. God is good.”

Griffin is gearing up for his second season as a FOX color commentator for college football after making his debut in 2025. He worked alongside Jason Benetti last year and worked an NFL game together.

The two drew some top matchups throughout the season, largely in the Big Ten and Big 12. They were on notably a Week 10 game between Texas Tech and Kansas State, which drew 3.1 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel data obtained by On3. That made it one of FOX’s most-watched games outside of its Big Noon Saturday window.

Throughout the year, Griffin and Benetti developed a strong rapport in the booth. Ahead of his debut in the booth for an NFL game, Griffin reflected on his time away from broadcasting after leaving ESPN.

“Being out and away from it showed me that the passion to do it never waned,” Griffin said. “Fox was the first place that I auditioned and immediately saw my ability both in the broadcast booth and also in studio. I wanted to make sure when I came over that I gave them my best foot forward.”

Benetti later departed FOX for NBC to become the voice of Sunday Night Baseball. FOX has not announced who will replace him yet.

In addition to his TV work, Robert Griffin III also hosts Outta Pocket with RGIII alongside his wife, Grete. A Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Baylor, he is also on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2027.