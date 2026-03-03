Robert Griffin III suggests 'perfect landing spot' for Kyler Murray after news of impending release

Following the news that the Arizona Cardinals will release quarterback Kyler Murray at the start of the new league year, analysts are already trying to get a pulse on what his next move might be. Robert Griffin III had some early thoughts.

The FOX Sports analyst chimed in on Murray’s next move on Twitter. He suggested the ideal landing spot for the 28-year-old quarterback, who was a former No. 1 overall pick and the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

“The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Kyler Murray,” Griffin wrote. “The Minnesota Vikings and Kevin O’Connell would be the perfect landing spot for a career resurrection.”

That will likely be a popular pick. The Vikings are currently set to roll forward with JJ McCarthy as the team’s starter, and he is coming off a shaky season.

McCarthy completed just 57.6% of his passes and threw for 1,632 yards. He threw for 11 touchdowns but also threw 12 interceptions, showcasing some questionable decision-making.

Many wonder if he might not be the future for the franchise. Could Kyler Murray come in and compete for the job, potentially helping up the level of play for both quarterbacks?

It wouldn’t be unprecedented. In 2024, the franchise brought in Sam Darnold to help push McCarthy. McCarthy ended up getting hurt in the preseason, and Darnold took over the starting job.

He had a record season. Darnold led Minnesota to a 14-3 regular season and broke out with a 4,319-yard campaign in which he threw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. And, of course, a year later the Vikings let him walk and he won a Super Bowl in Seattle as a result.

Could Kyler Murray be the next Sam Darnold for Minnesota? At least one prominent analyst believes the fit — and the timing — are just about right at the moment.