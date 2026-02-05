Robert Irwin announces first ever NFL game to be played in Australia between Rams, 49ers
For the first time ever, an NFL game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, located in Australia, next season.
Robert Irwin, son of legendary animal activist Steve Irwin, announced the news on the Thursday edition of ‘The Pat McAfee Show: Live From Super Bowl Radio Row‘. Next season, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will clash in Melbourne.
Top 10
- 1
Super Bowl LX
Recruiting rankings for starters
- 2New
Gus Malzahn
Leaves lasting impression on SEC
- 3Breaking
SEC Baseball
Preseason Poll released
- 4
NCAA
Limited regulation continues
- 5Hot
Instant Impact
2026 recruits ready to help now
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“Of course, the NFL is coming down under to Melbourne,” Irwin said. “We know that the Rams are playing. But what we don’t know is who their opponent will be. But I can say, for the first time, they are going to be going up against the 49ers. Let’s go. It’s gonna be a good game.”
Australia will become the ninth country to host an NFL game when play kicks off next season.
- Australia
- Brazil
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Mexico
- Spain
- United Kingdom
The game will serve as an NFC West clash between two teams that both made the postseason this year. The Los Angeles Rams knocked off the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, while the San Francisco 49ers took down the Philadelphia Eagles before falling to the Seahawks in the Divisional Round.