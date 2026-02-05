For the first time ever, an NFL game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, located in Australia, next season.

Robert Irwin, son of legendary animal activist Steve Irwin, announced the news on the Thursday edition of ‘The Pat McAfee Show: Live From Super Bowl Radio Row‘. Next season, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will clash in Melbourne.

“Of course, the NFL is coming down under to Melbourne,” Irwin said. “We know that the Rams are playing. But what we don’t know is who their opponent will be. But I can say, for the first time, they are going to be going up against the 49ers. Let’s go. It’s gonna be a good game.”

THE FIRST-EVER REGULAR SEASON GAME IN AUSTRALIA IS SET! 🇦🇺@49ers vs @RamsNFL at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. pic.twitter.com/Ae2w9ukd6J — NFL Australia & NZ (@NFLAUNZ) February 5, 2026

Australia will become the ninth country to host an NFL game when play kicks off next season.

Australia

Brazil

France

Germany

Ireland

Mexico

Spain

United Kingdom

The game will serve as an NFC West clash between two teams that both made the postseason this year. The Los Angeles Rams knocked off the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, while the San Francisco 49ers took down the Philadelphia Eagles before falling to the Seahawks in the Divisional Round.