Former second-round NFL Draft pick and long-time NFL veteran Robert Woods is calling it a career. Woods announced his retirement after 13 years in the NFL on Tuesday via an Instagram post.

He will retired with more than 8,000 career receiving yards. After signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 season, Woods did not see the field. The writing was on the wall.

Fittingly, the Los Angeles Rams announced that they’ve signed Robert Woods to a one-day contact. He will retire as a Ram, the franchise he won a Super Bowl with during the 2021 season.

“After 27 unforgettable years of pouring my heart into this game, and 13 incredible years in the NFL — It’s time for me to step away from playing the sport that has given me everything,” Robert Woods wrote. “Football has never just been a game to me — it has been my passion, my purpose, and my lifelong dream. I cherished every moment my cleats touched the grass. Every time I stepped onto the field, I was determined to leave a piece of myself in every snap.

“I always wanted my presence to be felt — by my teammates, by my opponents, by everyone watching. I competed with everything I had, willing to do whatever it took to finish the job and bring home the win. Lifting the Lombardi Trophy and becoming a Super Bowl champion was the dream I held onto as a child, and having the blessing to reach two and win one in 2022 is something I will treasure forever.”

As noted, Robert Woods won the Super Bowl LVI title with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent five seasons in Los Angeles, with the Super Bowl win capping his time there.

Woods racked up 69 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns during the Super Bowl season. From there, he headed to Tennessee for a year, then to Houston for two seasons.

He signed with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2025 season but did not make final roster cuts. He ended up on the practice squad before eventually deciding to call it a career.

In his Instagram post announcing the retirement, Robert Woods had a slew of mentions to give. He thanked his teammates, coaches, the fans, the organizations he played for and his family.

“Most importantly, to my wife, my children, and my entire family — thank you for being my foundation,” Woods wrote. “There are no words that can truly express my gratitude. Everything I accomplished on the field was made possible because of the support, prayers, and belief you poured into me every single day.

“This game gave me memories, brotherhood, and a legacy I am forever proud of. I walk away deeply grateful and fulfilled.”