Rod Martin, former USC, Raiders legend, dies at 72

Former Raiders linebacker Rod Martin passed away at the age of 72, the team announced Monday. He played 12 seasons with the franchise from 1977-88.

Martin was also a standout linebacker for USC prior to his NFL career. He was First-Team All-Pac 8 in 1976 and eventually a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Raiders.

Martin played for the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles during his time with the team. In his post-football career, Martin returned to work at USC, where he was a programmer and manager of technical and user support services in the Information Sciences Institute.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Martin, a standout linebacker and key player on two Super Bowl championship teams,” the Raiders’ statement said. “A 12th-round draft pick by the Silver and Black out of USC in 1977, Rod would become a mark of consistency on defense, playing in 165 games with 147 starts in 12 NFL seasons, all with the Raiders.

“A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he was also named All-Pro twice, garnering first-team honors in 1984. As the central figure in a dominant defensive effort in Super Bowl XV, he set a Super Bowl record that still remains with three interceptions in the Raiders’ 27-10 victory over the Eagles. Three years later, he recorded a sack and fumble recovery as the Raiders defeated Washington in Super Bowl XVIII, 38-9.”

Martin finished his NFL career with 33.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and six defensive touchdowns. He also recorded a safety.

“A beloved member of the Raiders Family and a favorite of Raiders fans everywhere, the deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Rod’s family at this time,” the statement on Martin concluded. Martin will be missed by Raider and football fans alike.