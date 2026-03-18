Rod Woodson 'tired' of talking about Aaron Rodgers, implores Steelers to 'move forward'

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February that he didn’t picture the Aaron Rodgers decision of whether he wants to retire or return to “drag on like it did last year” when the 42-year-old signed a one-year deal in June. The first wave of free agency has passed, the NFL Draft is next month, and Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision about his future.

Rod Woodson, the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and Steeler legend, is tired of the waiting game. He said on a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” that Pittsburgh “shouldn’t wait” for Rodgers, imploring them to “move forward.”

“What is it with these ex-Green Bay Packers quarterbacks that they have to be talked about all the time?” Woodson said. “‘Cause Brett Favre was that way for years. Remember how we used to have to talk about Brett Favre, talk about Brett Favre. … Is he gonna play? Listen, I get kinda tired of it,” Woodson said.

“Listen, if he’s gonna play, say he’s gonna play, he’s gonna come back. And the team shouldn’t wait for Aaron Rodgers. They need to move forward.”

Earlier this month, Rodgers made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers said discussions had taken place with Khan and new head coach Mike McCarthy, whom Rodgers played for in Green Bay from 2006-2018. None of those conversations had been “progressive,” according to Rodgers. He added there was no deadline for a decision, nor did he have a contract on the table from the Steelers.

“What are we sitting here, it’s March 4? Free agency starts in a week,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been spending a lot of time with my wife, we went on a ski trip, just been laying low, there’s a lot of other things going on with the situation in Malibu that have changed some things. But I’ve talked to Mike, I’ve talked to Omar — there’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me, there’s no contract that’s been offered, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent.

“… I think there’s conversations to be had down the line but there hasn’t been any progressive conversations. I love Mike, and Mike and I have kept in contact over the years. I had a conversation with Omar, and I really think Omar enjoyed having me there, I think the guys had a positive response to our time together.”

The Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers have not added a quarterback in free agency. Longtime backup Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard are the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Even if Rodgers returns for a 22nd season, it would represent a short-term solution at the most important position in football. Woodson believes the Steelers could have solved the long-term plans at the position by taking Jaxson Dart with the No. 21 overall pick last year. Instead, the Steelers selected defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Dart came off the board at pick No. 25 to the New York Giants and was a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

“Last year, they should’ve taken Jaxson Dart,” Woodson said. “He fell to them. It was the best opportunity for them to take a quarterback who has that swag, kinda fit into that Steeler mold and that Steeler culture and have that standard. And they took a defensive tackle [Harmon].

“And now, what are they looking for? They’re looking for the quarterback of the future still.”