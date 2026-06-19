Roger Goodell 'absolutely' expects NFL players to play flag football in 2028 Olympics

Roger Goodell would love to see NFL players participate in flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. While appearing on ESPN’s Women’s Sports Now Thursday, the NFL commissioner was asked if he could see current and/or former NFL players having a chance to win an Olympic medal in two years.

“Absolutely, Roger Goodell said. “We approved it a year ago, and I’ve had a lot of players that have said we want to participate in that. It sets up really well because it’s before camp. It would be the first week of the Olympics.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fully expects to have active NFL players participate in flag football for the 2028 Olympics 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CGx9otObsa — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 18, 2026

“These players are competitors, and they love the big stage. To win a gold medal or any medal is something I think they would all treasure. They talk about it all the time, so I absolutely believe we’re going to have players in the Olympics.”

Goodell also pointed out that active and retired players could compete in the Olympics. And as the commissioner mentioned, the NFL approved players to take part in the Los Angeles Games last year.

The interesting thing is the United States already has a men’s flag football team that has won multiple titles. The team has claimed six IFAF (International Federation of American Football) Flag Football World Championships since 2010 and won the World Games in 2022. In the most current IFAF World Rankings, the USA men’s team is ranked No. 1.

In March, Team USA won the Fanatics Flag Football Classic after beating two teams with NFL players. One NFL team was led by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, and the other was led by current star Joe Burrow.

If the U.S. wants to win gold in flag football, going with the current roster of flag football players is the best bet. But the NFL will likely find a way to get a few of its players on the Olympic roster to promote the brand.

“I think this news represents a great opportunity for the sport, for the NFL,” Goodell said last year. “It’s truly the next step in making NFL football and football a global sport for men and women of all ages and all opportunities across the globe. We think that’s the right thing to do, and this is a big step in accomplishing that.”