Roger Goodell addresses Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini scandal ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Roodell joined ESPN ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was asked to address the situation regarding New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

“No, this is not a personal conduct policy, as we know today. It’s a personal matter,” Goodell told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “We’ll leave it at that.”

When asked what role the NFL will play in the situation, Goodell said there wouldn’t be any. Instead, it appears the scandal will be handled internally.

“I think the teams handle these matters on their personal matters,” Goodell contrinued. “They handle it, they have a lot more information that can benefit everyone involved.”

The Patriots, who were a part of this past season’s Super Bowl, own the No. 31 draft pick during Thursday’s event. Vrabel will not be in the war room with the New England front office, it appears, as he announced that he’d be stepping away from the team beginning on Thursday to enter counseling.

This comes after several batches of photos were released regarding Vrabel alongside Russini — both of which are married to other people. The first showing the two holding hands and sharing pool time together at an upscale Arizona resort. After that, photos alleging to have dated back to 2020 have been released. Some have shown them dining together and at a casino.

Page Six was the original publisher of the initial photos that depicted Vrabel and Russini holding hands, embracing and sharing some hot tub time together recently. The photos blew up on social media, enough to where both released statements on the matter.

Notably, the NFL is not reviewing Vrabel’s behavior in the controversy with Russini. Goodell has since confirmed that ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, the Patriots will have to move forward in their draft plans without the consideration of their head coach. The 2026 NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will conclude on Saturday afternoon.