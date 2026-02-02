Roger Goodell addresses potential for officials to use AI tools moving forward

AI is rapidly becoming a part of everyday life in 2026. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hopes this will be the case for football, too, as he believes technology is something the league needs to embrace in “every way we can.”

Addressing the media ahead of Super Bowl LX, Goodell pointed toward how enhanced technology could help improve the accuracy of calls reviewed in-game. With the amount of criticism officials face each game, having AI tools at their disposal could deflect those comments as well.

“I truly believe that technology can help our officials,” Goodell said. “They do a great job, but it’s an incredibly fast game. The technology that you all bring with super slow-mo, you now have three times the number of cameras that we had several years ago. They can move the angle. We need to be able to use that to help our officials get it right.

“They want to get it right. They’re incredibly dedicated professionals, but we also we need to give them that tool. And I think AI is going to be a real opportunity there.”

Goodell said that the NFL is in talks with their partners on going about the implementation of AI tools to aid officials. For now, nothing is set in stone.

The NFL made a major step in AI innovation when they partnered with Microsoft to bring the league Copilot, which helps team analysts in the coaching booth “identify actionable insights faster to influence game strategies — such as personnel groupings and snap counts.” The goal is to enhance sideline evaluation and workflows, scout new talent and streamline operations that keep the stadiums running smoothly, according to an August press release.

Additional AI tools haven’t been put in place for officials to use just yet, so the group calling the upcoming Super bowl will be on business as usual. The group includes Shawn Smith (referee), Roy Ellison (umpire), Dana McKenzie (down judge), Julian Mapp (line judge), Jason Ledet (field judge), Eugene Hall (side judge) and Greg Steed (back judge).

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is set for Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. NBC will air the live broadcast with Peacock streaming the event.