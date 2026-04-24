Roger Goodell, who has been the NFL’s Commissioner since 2006, is heading into his 21st NFL season at the position. However, it doesn’t appear as if Goodell, who turned 67 years old in February, plans on stepping down anytime soon.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Goodell was asked how much longer he plans on being the NFL’s Commissioner. He handled the question without directly answering a timeline.

“You talk to that woman over there,” Goodell said with a laugh. “My wife, Jane, is in charge of that one. I don’t even pay attention to that. I’m just focusing on the job, Pat. As long as I can get to the line of scrimmage, I’m going.”

The Jamestown, NY native signed a new contract in October 2023 that extended him through the 2026 NFL season. His new contract is up in March 2027, at the start of the 2027 league year. However, it appears as if Goodell plans on continuing in the position at that time.

Since the position was officially created in 1941, Goodell is the second-longest serving NFL Commissioner. Pete Rozelle, who served in the role from 1960-1989, holds the record for being the longest-serving Commissioner in league history.

Over the course of his nearly 21-year tenure as Commissioner, Goodell has overseen massive change in the National Football League. This includes the expansion of games being played internationally, navigating and leading the league through the COVID-19 pandemic, and dealing with scandals such as Bountygate and Spygate.

Roger Goodell addresses Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini scandal

Prior to announcing the picks at the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft Thursday night, Goodell was asked to address the situation regarding New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

This comes after several batches of photos were released regarding Vrabel alongside Russini, both of whom are married to other people. The first shows the two holding hands and sharing pool time together at an upscale Arizona resort. After that, photos alleged to have been dated back to 2020 have been released. Some have shown them dining together and at a casino.

Page Six was the original publisher of the initial photos that depicted Vrabel and Russini holding hands, embracing and sharing some hot tub time together recently. The photos blew up on social media, enough to where both released statements on the matter.

“No, this is not a personal conduct policy, as we know today. It’s a personal matter,” Goodell told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “We’ll leave it at that.”

When asked what role the NFL would play in the situation, Goodell said there wouldn’t be any. Instead, it appears the scandal will be handled internally.

“I think the teams handle these matters on their personal matters,” Goodell continued. “They handle it; they have a lot more information that can benefit everyone involved.”

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.