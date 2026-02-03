Roger Goodell reacts to Bad Bunny's criticism of ICE, addresses operations at Super Bowl

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes that Bad Bunny will have a Super Bowl halftime show fans will remember for a long time. During his pre-Super Bowl LX press conference, Goodell was asked his thoughts about Bad Bunny’s comments on ICE during the Grammy Awards.

“Bad Bunny is one of the great artists in the world,” Roger Goodell said. “That’s one of the reasons we chose him. But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on. This platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents, and to be able to use this moment to do that. I think artists in the past have that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”

Goodell didn’t directly address what Bad Bunny said after winning Best Música Urbana Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. During his acceptance speech, the 31-year-old said, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. He then added, “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

The NFL commissioner did discuss security at the Super Bowl when asked about ICE having a presence at the game. “Security is obviously one of the things we focus on the most,” Goodell said. “It’s a SEAR (Special Event Assessment Rating) 1-level event that involves unique assets at the federal level, state level, and local level, all working together. I see no change in that in the preparations for the Super Bowl. We had not seen that. We’re working with all three of those levels and doing everything we can to make sure it’s a safe environment.”

The NFL announced in September that Bad Bunny will be the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Feb. 8. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement at the time. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”