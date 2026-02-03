Roger Goodell reveals how NFL plans to address Steve Tisch's reported involvement with Jeffrey Epstein scandal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that the league is “going to look at all the facts” before determining any potential discipline for Steve Tisch. The New York Giants co-owner was revealed to have engaged in email communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in files released by the Justice Department this past Friday.

“You may be getting ahead of yourself on the second part,” said Goodell, when questioned if Tisch could face discipline from the league. “I would say that absolutely, we are going to look at all the facts. We’re gonna look at the context of those, and we’re gonna try to understand that and we’ll look how that falls under the policy. I think we take one step at the time. Let’s get the facts first.”

"We are going to look at all the facts…"



Goodell on Giants owner Steve Tisch's appearance in the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/KU4fDAfxcG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2026

Goodell was later asked a follow-up if the league intended to open an investigation. Again, Goodell said they needed to gain an understanding of all the facts.

“I don’t even know the status of all the release,” Goodell said. “I know that 3 million documents came out last week. Listen, we’ll continue to follow any of the facts that come up and determine if we open an investigation based on those facts.”

Steve Tisch involvement with Jeffrey Epstein made known in release of files

Tisch, 76, reportedly was in email communications with Epstein in 2013 to allegedly arrange meetings with women Tisch described as “pro or civilian,” according to a Friday report from The Athletic, via NJ. com. The Athletic report cites several email messages between Tisch and Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial, that were part of more than three million documents released Friday by the Department of Justice as required by bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act signed into law by President Donald Trump last year.

The emails between Epstein and Tisch are a back-and-forth string of communications that begin in April 2013 with Tisch reaching out to Epstein to ask about a “very sweet girl” he met at the sex offender’s multi-million New York City mansion. Epstein then asks if Tisch was in contact with another female that was going to acting school: “I am happy to have you as a new but obviously shared interest friend.

Tisch responded by asking Epstein if the female is a “pro or civilian,” at which point Epstein suggests they continue the conversation over the phone. Days later, on May 1, 2013, Epstein asks Tisch if he wanted to join him and an individual named “Woody” on a walk in New York City. Tisch responds he can’t because he was still in an “NFL meeting.” Hours later, Epstein suggests Tisch stop by his home later, adding the Giants co-owner “missed some fun.”

Shortly after the release of the Epstein files, Tisch commented on his relationship with Epstein. He shared the following in a statement:

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” Tisch said. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this report.