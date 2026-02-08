Roger Goodell teases NFL expansion in international markets

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is ready to see expansion in international cities. While appearing on Westwood One Sports, Goodell spoke to Scott Graham about the NFL having teams outside of the United States.

“I think as far as teams are concerned, I think at some point if our international growth continues the way it is, I can see international growth on an international basis,” Roger Goodell said. “…I think there are cities out there that could support an NFL team. We’re at the early stages, so I don’t take international expansion off the table. I think it’s very possible someday.”

The last time the NFL expanded was in 2002 with the addition of the Houston Texans. That led to the NFL having 32 teams, and the league realigned, so each division would have four teams. Since that time, a few teams have relocated, as the Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles, the Chargers moved from San Diego, and the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Goodell’s comments about international expansion came after he spoke about adding more international games to the schedule. During his Super Bowl LX press conference, Goodell said the plan is to have all 32 teams play at least one game overseas each year.

Roger Goodell wants to see 16 international games each year

“I’ve said many times 16 games, so that every team is playing a regular season game every season,” Goodell said, per Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s an important mark for us to go for. I think we’re well on our way, with the desire we have from our side, but also the desire for people to have this in their communities, and some of the greatest cities in the world are asking to do this.”

If the NFL adds an international team, London would likely be the first choice, given that it has hosted 42 NFL International Series games. Next year, London will host three games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium.

“It’s the ambition we have to be a global sport, but it’s also the demand we’re having,” Goodell said at the Super Bowl press conference. “We’re hearing from cities all over the world that want to host these games and that really want to get more American football. That’s one of the things we’re really focused on.”