Newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns claimed that he’ll be a full-time member of the Monday Night Raw roster throughout the summer during the WrestleMania 42 Post-Show.

Reigns, who has received flak from fans and critics for his limited work schedule, has not truly been a full-time WWE Superstar since 2022. That, however, will change as he embarks on his seventh world championship reign.

“I’m going to take y’all to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night,” Reigns said with a smile. “I’ll see y’all tomorrow night. All this part-time crap… we’re gonna fix that. Y’all better make some room, because you’re gonna see my ass all summer.”