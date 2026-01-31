Roman Reigns last eliminated Gunther to win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, the second of his career (first since 2015). The final three consisted of Reigns, Gunther, and Randy Orton.

With the win, Roman Reigns will now face either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match Entrants