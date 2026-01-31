Roman Reigns last eliminated Gunther to win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, the second of his career (first since 2015). The final three consisted of Reigns, Gunther, and Randy Orton.

Gunther has now made it to the final three in three of the last four Rumbles (2023, 2024 and 2026), but has yet to win for the first time in his career. He entered at No. 30 just hours after defeating AJ Styles in a retirement match.

With the win, Roman Reigns will now face either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Reigns became the 10th different superstar to win the Men’s Royal Rumble twice, joining Batista (2005 & 2014), Brock Lesnar (2003 & 2022), Cody Rhodes (2023 & 2024), Edge (2010 & 2021), Hulk Hogan (1990 & 1991), John Cena (2008 & 2013), Randy Orton (2009 & 2017), Shawn Michaels (1995 & 1996), and Triple H (2002 & 2016).

Stone Cold Steve Austin remains the only WWE superstar to ever win the Royal Rumble three times (1997, 1998 & 2001).

The match featured the WWE debut of Royce Keys (F.K.A. Powerhouse Hobbs), appearances from AAA’s Mr. Iguana and La Parka, and a showdown between El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) and ‘Original’ El Grande Americano (Chad Gable). Oba Femi and Roman Reigns led the way with five eliminations apiece, while Je’Von Evans was the Iron Man of the match.

