Roman Reigns wins 2026 WWE Men's Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns last eliminated Gunther to win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, the second of his career (first since 2015). The final three consisted of Reigns, Gunther, and Randy Orton.
Gunther has now made it to the final three in three of the last four Rumbles (2023, 2024 and 2026), but has yet to win for the first time in his career. He entered at No. 30 just hours after defeating AJ Styles in a retirement match.
With the win, Roman Reigns will now face either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.
Reigns became the 10th different superstar to win the Men’s Royal Rumble twice, joining Batista (2005 & 2014), Brock Lesnar (2003 & 2022), Cody Rhodes (2023 & 2024), Edge (2010 & 2021), Hulk Hogan (1990 & 1991), John Cena (2008 & 2013), Randy Orton (2009 & 2017), Shawn Michaels (1995 & 1996), and Triple H (2002 & 2016).
Stone Cold Steve Austin remains the only WWE superstar to ever win the Royal Rumble three times (1997, 1998 & 2001).
The match featured the WWE debut of Royce Keys (F.K.A. Powerhouse Hobbs), appearances from AAA’s Mr. Iguana and La Parka, and a showdown between El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) and ‘Original’ El Grande Americano (Chad Gable). Oba Femi and Roman Reigns led the way with five eliminations apiece, while Je’Von Evans was the Iron Man of the match.
Men’s Royal Rumble Match Entrants
- Oba Femi (eliminated 18th by Brock Lesnar)
- Bron Breakker (eliminated first by Oba Femi)
- Solo Sikoa (eliminated third by Oba Femi)
- Rey Mysterio (eliminated fourth by Oba Femi)
- Rusev (eliminated second by Oba Femi)
- Matt Cardona (eliminated fifth by Oba Femi)
- Damian Priest (eliminated 10th by Royce Keys)
- Je’Von Evans (eliminated 22nd by Randy Orton)
- Mr. Iguana (eliminated sixth by Trick Williams)
- Trick Williams (eliminated ninth by Cody Rhodes)
- Cody Rhodes (eliminated 24th by Drew McIntyre)
- El Grande Americano (eliminated seventh by ‘Original’ El Grande Americano)
- ‘Original’ El Grande Americano (eliminated eighth by Trick Williams)
- Royce Keys (eliminated 11th by Bronson Reed)
- Austin Theory (eliminated 14th by LA Knight)
- Bronson Reed (eliminated 15th by LA Knight)
- Ilja Dragunov (eliminated 16th by Brock Lesnar)
- La Parka (eliminated 12th by Austin Theory & Bronson Reed)
- Dragon Lee (eliminated 13th by Bronson Reed)
- Logan Paul (eliminated 27th by Roman Reigns)
- LA Knight (eliminated 21st by Cody Rhodes)
- Brock Lesnar (eliminated 19th by Cody Rhodes & LA Knight)
- The Miz (eliminated 20th by Roman Reigns)
- Rey Fenix (eliminated 17th by Brock Lesnar)
- Jey Uso (eliminated 26th by Roman Reigns)
- Roman Reigns (Winner)
- Jacob Fatu (eliminated 25th by Roman Reigns)
- Penta (eliminated 23rd by Gunther)
- Randy Orton (eliminated 28th by Gunther)
- Gunther (eliminated 29th by Roman Reigns)