Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is active for their Divisional Playoff game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The former Washington standout was originally listed as questionable with a foot injury.

The issue has lingered for roughly a month, limiting him to 12 games this season. However, Odunze played last week against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

In the 31-27 win, Odunze reeled in just two catches for 44 yards, but was targeted six times. In regular season, his second year out of college, Odunze had 44 catches for 661 yards, six touchdowns and 15 yards per catch.

In 29 career games, Odunze has 98 catches for 1,395 yards, nine touchdowns and 14.2 yards per catch. He was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after playing for the Huskies for four seasons.

In college, Odunze was a consensus All-American in 2023, the NCAA receiving yards leader that year and twice named First-Team All-Pac-12. Safe to say, he was pretty darn good.

Odunze finished his college career with 214 catches for 3,272 yards, 24 touchdowns and 15.3 yards per catch. He led the NCAA with 1,640 yards in 2023.

As a member of the Class of 2020, Odunze was a four-star recruit out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 35 wide receiver in the class and the No. 186 overall prospect in the class.

The Bears are coming off a home playoff win over rival Green Bay and will host LA at 6:30 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship to play the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

QB Caleb Williams led a comeback last week after trailing 21-3 at halftime. The Bears outscored the Packers 28-6 in the second half. Chicago will look for its first NFC Championship Game appearance sinc the 2010 season, a loss to the Packers who went on to win Super Bowl XLV.