Ronda Rousey ends MMA comeback with 17-second submission of Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey barely broke a sweat in her triumphant return to the octagon Saturday night. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired from the sport nearly a decade ago, needed just 17 seconds to submit fellow women’s mixed martial arts pioneer Gina Carano via her signature arm bar in the first-ever MMA event broadcast live on Netflix.

It was Rousey’s first bout since stepping away in December 2016, while the 44-year-old Carano hasn’t fought in nearly 17 years after moving to acting. In Saturday’s bout, Rousey (13-2) immediately rushed Carano (7-2) for a quick takedown and transitioned into a mount, where he unleased several punches before locking in her patented arm bar to force the speedy submission.

Check out the full match below:

The 39-year-old Rousey appeared to suggest Saturday night was her final bout as she celebrated her victory inside Inglewood, Calif.’s Intuit Dome.

“There’s no way I could’ve ended it better than this,” Rousey said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I want to have some more babies and I’ve got to get cooking.”

Ronda Rousey reveals ‘positive’ diagnosis regarding concussions in return to MMA vs. Gina Carano

Rousey never planned to fight in MMA again, citing health concerns related to concussions suffered throughout her athletic career. That’s why the former UFC bantamweight champion stunned fans when she announced her return to the cage against Carano earlier this year.

It was a hyped return to the octagon for both, but Rousey had to get a doctor’s clearance in order to fight again. But, as it turns out, her brain made a fascinating recovery.

“They checked me, did every single test possible to check me and I actually finally got a positive diagnosis,” Rousey said on the Jim Rome Show. “Dr. (Charles) Bernick at the Cleveland Clinic said ‘I’ve listened to all of your symptons, I’ve looked at all of your scans, your brain looks great.’”

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey was one of the UFC’s biggest stars in the mid-2010s when she raced to a 12-0 record through Strikeforce and the UFC, becoming the first UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Utilizing judo, Rousey was known for her quick takedowns and submission game, especially arm bars. While in the UFC, Rousey has six straight title defenses, all by finish. But in November of 2015, veteran Holly Holm stunned the world, knocking out Rousey with a head kick and taking the title.

After a year off, Rousey returned to face Nunes but lost by TKO in just 48 seconds, after which Rousey vowed to never fight again.

The Ronda Rousey experience moved over to the WWE, beginning in 2014 with crossovers and lasted nearly a decade. In the time since, Rousey has also taken to action films, appearing in The Expendables 3, Furious 7, Entourage, Mile 22, Tables, Charlie’s Angels, Through My Father’s Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story, and Steve-O’s Bucket List.