Ronda Rousey makes surprise appearance at AEW Revolution, calls out Toni Storm

Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance Sunday night at AEW Revolution at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Rousey stepped into the ring at the conclusion of the Toni Storm–Marina Shafir Everyone Banned From Ringside match.

Rousey, who is good friends with Shafir, called out Storm, who was celebrating at the top of the entrance ramp. The two former world champions went face-to-face in the middle of the ring before being separated by security and referees.

.@RONDAROUSEY IS HERE AND CALLING OUT "TIMELESS" TONI STORM!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/bU8LYF5iFH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

Rousey’s appearance was both surprising and stunning, though she’s been back in the news of late. Rousey, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, is set to compete in an MMA fight for the first time in a decade when she takes on Gina Carano May 16 in Los Angeles. A press conference for the event was held earlier this week.

Rousey, 39, previously competed in WWE from 2018-2019 and again from 2022-2023. She main-evented WrestleMania 35 from Metlife Stadium in New Jersey alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, the three of them becoming the first women to main event the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

Rousey returned to the company at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, embarking on her second run with the company. Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Championship during her final run with WWE and made her last appearance with the company at SummerSlam 2023. Her final match was a submission defeat to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.

Ronda Rousey is back in professional wrestling

Rousey previously closed the door on returning to WWE while announcing her retirement from professional wrestling. She has been very critical of her time in the company.

“It was a lot of needless anxiety and things like that. And the whole company was just a chaotic shit show on the inside, and then they ended up dropping all my friends,” Rousey told Uncrowned. “So I really have no reason to go back. I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I’ve already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE and all that’s really left for me is to go there and have fun with my friends, and none of my friends are there anymore.”

Rousey is officially back in professional wrestling — at least for one night and in AEW, not WWE. It’s currently unknown if Rousey has signed a contract with AEW or if this is a one-off appearance.