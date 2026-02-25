Ronda Rousey was slated to never fight in MMA again, citing health concerns in regards to concussions suffered throughout her athletic career. The former UFC bantamweight champion stunned everyone when she announced her return to the cage in a fight against fellow women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano.

The two will fight later May 16th in Los Angeles on Netflix. It’s a hyped return for both, but Rousey had to get doctor’s clearance to be able to fight again.

It turns out, her brain made a fascinating recovery. She recently explained what happened when she got a checkup.

“They checked me, did every single test possible to check me and I actually finally got a positive diagnosis,” Rousey said on the Jim Rome Show. “Dr. (Charles) Bernick at the Cleveland Clinic said ‘I’ve listened to all of your symptons, I’ve looked at all of your scans, your brain looks great.'”

Rousey, the former UFC bantamweight champion and first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, will fight for the first time since her loss to Amanda Nunes in December of 2016. Carano, 7-1 all-time in her career before pivoting to acting, is 7-1 all-time and fought Cris Cyborg for the inaugural Strikeforce featherweight championship, prior to the UFC merger.

At the time of the fight, Rousey will be 39 years old and Carano 44. But it’s a fight that’s been teased for years, even after Carano’s fighting career ended in 2009.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and (Gina Carano) are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!,” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion (MVP Promotion) as well as the baddest streamer on the planet (Netflix)! This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more ;).”

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, other than Conor McGregor, became the UFC’s biggest star in the mid-2010s. She raced to a 12-0 record through Strikeforce and the UFC, becoming the latter’s first UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Utilizing judo, Rousey was known for her quick takedowns and submission game, especially arm bars. While in the UFC, Rousey has six straight title defenses, all by finish. But in November of 2015, veteran Holly Holm stunned the world, knocking out Rousey with a head kick and taking the title.

After a year off, Rousey returned to face Nunes. Nunes, now the universally praised GOAT of women’s MMA, won via TKO in just 48 seconds over Rousey and the latter never fought again.

The Ronda Rousey experience moved over to the WWE, beginning in 2014 with crossovers and lasted nearly a decade. In the time since, Rousey has also taken to action films, appearing in The Expendables 3, Furious 7, Entourage, Mile 22, Tables, Charlie’s Angels, Through My Father’s Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story, and Steve-O’s Bucket List.