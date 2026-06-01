Ronda Rousey wants to do martial arts film with Gina Carano, says combo would be 'unique in cinema history'

Ronda Rousey is ready to do a martial arts film with Gina Carano after the two battled each other in the octagon in a Netflix event. While speaking with On3, Rousey explained why she and Carano would make a good duo on the big screen.

“I would love to make a martial arts film with Gina. And I think that the combination of the two of us is something just unique in cinema history, and something that should be taken advantage of,” Ronda Rousey told On3. “And so I’m on the lookout for projects right now, and hopefully we can find something and do it together.”

Rousey and Carano are no strangers to starring in big-budget films. In 2014, Rousey, a UFC Hall of Famer, made her big-screen debut in The Expendables 3. She then went on to star in Furious 7, Entourage, and Mille 22.

Ronda Rousey reveals how she celebrated the win over Gina Carano

Carano stepped away from MMA after losing to Cris Cyborg in 2009 to pursue her acting career. Like Rousey, the 44-year-old appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise, starring in Fast & Furious 6. She has also appeared in In the Blood, Heist, Extraction, Kickboxer: Vengeance, and Deadpool. Carano also gained recognition on television, playing Cara Dune in The Mandalorian.

On May 16, Rousey defeated Carano in the first round of the MMA fight. It was Rousey’s first match since December 2016, and it was Carano’s first fight since the Cyborg loss. Rousey revealed that her post-win celebration was small, which was just the way she liked it.

“We just had a barbecue at my house the next day,” Rousey said. “It used to be that you would go out that night, and I was like, ‘I just want to pack up my stuff. I want to go home to my kids.’ And then the next day we had a friend of ours that actually flew out from Montana and brought all of this pre-cooked stuff, and made us all this incredible Samoan food. And yeah, we were just eating all day.”