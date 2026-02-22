Rondale Moore Death: Hollywood Brown, Jonathan Greenard post heartbreaking messages

Minnesota Vikings receiver Rondale Moore was found dead at age 25 on Saturday evening, according to local news reports. News of his death circulated just hours after Moore had reportedly messaged a former teammate.

Hollywood Brown, a current receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, reacted to the devastating news on Twitter. He was teammates with Moore when the two suited up for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and 2023.

“Bro ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me few hours ago,” Brown wrote. He included a tear-face emoji.

More details have emerged on the death of Rondale Moore, though a cause of death has not yet been officially revealed. Police have now shared more information.

According to a report from Ahmad Hicks of FOX9, New Albany police chief Todd Bailey reported that Moore was found dead in a garage with a “suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.” An investigation is underway.

The Floyd County (Indiana) Coroner confirmed Rondale Moore’s death on Saturday evening. Shortly after, tributes began pouring in.

Minnesota Vikings teammate Jonathan Greenard, who played his college ball at Louisville when Moore was in high school there, reacted on Twitter. He was similarly in disbelief.

“Bro what in the world,” Greenard wrote. “Cmon Rondale you was gon comeback n prove em wrong.”

A tough couple years on the gridiron preceded Rondale Moore’s death. Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. However, he did not play that year after suffering a season-ending injury in training camp. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings one year later and once again suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. He was placed on the injured reserve for the second straight year.

Prior to that, Rondale Moore was a second-round NFL Draft pick out of Purdue in 2021. He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 49 overall pick.

He spent his first three years in Arizona, two of them with Hollywood Brown as a teammate. He racked up 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns during that time, while also piling up 249 yards rushing and one score.