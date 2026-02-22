Rondale Moore Death: Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell releases heartfelt statement

Following the news that Minnesota Vikings receiver Rondale Moore died on Saturday at age 25, tributes from across the league poured in. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell chimed in with his via a heartfelt statement.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared O’Connell’s statement. You can view that statement below.

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” O’Connell said. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.

“As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

Following the initial reporting of Rondale Moore’s death, more details have emerged on his passing, though a cause of death has not yet been officially revealed. Police have now shared more information.

According to a report from Ahmad Hicks of FOX9, New Albany police chief Todd Bailey reported that Moore was found dead in a garage with a “suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.” An investigation is underway.

The Floyd County (Indiana) Coroner confirmed Rondale Moore’s death on Saturday evening. Shortly after, tributes began pouring in.

A tough couple years on the gridiron preceded Rondale Moore’s death. Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. However, he did not play that year after suffering a season-ending injury in training camp. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings one year later and once again suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. He was placed on the injured reserve for the second straight year.

Prior to that, Rondale Moore was a second-round NFL Draft pick out of Purdue in 2021. He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 49 overall pick.

He spent his first three years in Arizona, two of them with Hollywood Brown as a teammate. He racked up 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns during that time, while also piling up 249 yards rushing and one score.