Rory McIlroy injury update: Five-time major champion withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of Saturday’s third round, the PGA Tour announced. The five-time major champion is dealing with a back injury.

Through two rounds, McIlroy sat at 4-under, which put him nine shots back of the lead. It marks just the second WD of his career. It also comes less than a week before The Players Championship, where he’s the defending champion.

In a statement after announcing his WD, McIlroy said he felt something while working out before heading to Bay Hill. It then got worse on the practice range, which is why he backed out. McIlroy’s status for The Players was not immediately clear.

Statement from Rory McIlroy:

“While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back. As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back. Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to… https://t.co/fYnbytqW5u — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 7, 2026

“While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back,” McIlroy said. “As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year.”

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was McIlroy’s third event this PGA Tour season. He finished tied for 14th at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his season debut and finished second at the Genesis Invitational, just one shot behind winner Jacob Bridgeman and tied with Kurt Kitayama for second in the field.

Of course, all eyes will once again be on Rory McIlroy next month at Augusta National when The Masters gets underway April 9. He finally brought home his first green jacket last year to complete the career Grand Slam. With the victory, he joined the likes of Palmer, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gary Player to win golf’s four majors in the modern era.

Additionally, McIlroy has been competing for Boston Common this TGL season, and the team made the playoffs. The first postseason match is set for Monday as Boston Common goes against Jupiter Links, which made the playoffs after a hole-in-one by Tom Kim on the penultimate hole earlier this week.

Through the early part of Saturday’s third round, Daniel Berger held a five-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He was 13-under through two rounds while Akshay Bhatia sat in second at 8-under. Three players were 7-under heading into Moving Day.