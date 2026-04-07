Rory McIlroy has already defeated his demons. After multiple failed attempts at winning The Masters and completing the career grand slam, McIlroy accomplished that feat in 2025 and looks to join elite company by going back-to-back in 2026. But there is an injury concern around the superstar golfer.

In early March, McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing back spasms. He then finished in a tie for 46th place at The PLAYERS Championship, adding more concern to his health status for defending his Masters title. But ESPN’s Marty Smith has reported from the grounds of Augusta National, throwing cold water on any injury concerns.

“There’s a lot of confidence for Rory McIlroy coming back here to Augusta National, despite the fact that only three players in the history of the Masters Tournament have gone back-to-back,” Smith said on SportsCenter on Tuesday morning. And it’s a distinguished list. It’s Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus. There you see Rory in the practice area. I watched him for a long time over there yesterday, and he looked completely uninhibited physically. I’m told he’s full-go, no issues with his back, no limitations.”

Assuming all is good for McIlroy’s health, there is a good chance we could see him in the mix for another Green Jacket this Sunday. Since the oddly timed fall Masters in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McIlroy has four finishes in the top five at The Masters. He finished tied for fifth in 2020, second in 2022, tied for fifth in 2024 and, of course, won in 2025.

That said, McIlroy also missed the cut in that time span. In 2021, he was sent home on Friday after shooting 76-74 and then again in 2023 after a brutal 72-77. While he may have already climbed the mountain that is Augusta National, the concerns will always remain present.

“There’s the mental and emotional side of this. He comes in here with completely different perspective,” Smith said. “There’s a sense of belonging he’s never had before, and belonging is one of the most powerful emotions in the human condition. It infuses you with self-confidence. He told me, ‘I walk in here and I feel completely different. You walk into the clubhouse and they hand you your Green Jacket. You walk upstairs to the locker room and change your shoes.’

“He said, ‘It’s not that I didn’t feel accepted before. I just feel a little more accepted now.’ He said, ‘I feel like I’m part of the club walking in here this year, and that’s a feeling I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.’ I think that because of that, he has confidence he’s never had before entering the Masters Tournament.”