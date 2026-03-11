Ross Chastain addresses wreck with Joey Logano at Phoenix: 'I don't believe it was malicious'

Ross Chastain is not angry with Joey Logano for contacting him late in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix this past Sunday. While appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Chastain explained what caused the wreck that caught additional drivers.

“He just got me right at the transition, and I don’t believe it was malicious,” Ross Chastain said. “He was trying to go to the left. I was also going to the left to take the shortest distance to Turn 1 and got me right as the rear bottoms out on that transition. …Hate that Anthony [Alfredo] and Austin [Cindric] got caught up in that.”

Chastain then said that he and Joey Logano talked on Monday about the incident. “We have a good relationship. We’re so alike,” he said. “We don’t get along well on track, so we have just an understanding. We figured out if we don’t do this in a working way, it’s going to be brutal for both of us.”

Joey Logano apologizes to Ross Chastain for Phoenix wreck

The wreck occurred on a Lap 217 restart. Logano remained on the track but was involved in another wreck on Lap 254 and suffered damage to his No. 22 car. After the incident with Chastain, Logano issued an apology.

“I didn’t mean to get Ross there on the restart. I had a run, and he kind of went down to the bottom with me, and gosh, it’s been a rough day,” Logano said, per Chris Deeley of Oval Insider. “We had a good Mustang, probably a top three or four car, and it just really hurts to be here.”

Logano also talked about the second wreck that ultimately ended his day. He said, “I’m not really 100% sure what happened there. I guess I didn’t realize we were three-wide, but it still seemed like there was some room there. Just ran out of space into [Turn] 1. Just seemed like racing, I guess. It is what it is.”

Chastain and Logano are on opposite ends of the NASCAR Chase standings and Cup points. After four races, Chastain is in 23rd place with 74 points. Logano, a three-time Cup Series champion, is in seventh place with 113 points.