Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez exchange words on pit road in confrontation between former Trackhouse teammates

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez, former teammates at Trackhouse Racing, were enemies during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The two had a disagreement at the end of the race, both making contact with each other on the cooldown lap.

Suárez confronted Chastain on pit road and the former teammates had a chat. Chastain appeared to shove Suárez before they were separated.

Chastain declined comment after the race, according to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “Not a chance boys.” Suárez did speak and had some interesting comments about his former teammate.

“Our relationship has always been a little weird, almost like a little bit two-faced of his part,” Suárez said, via Frontstretch.

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez were once faces of Trackhouse

Chastain finished 17th at Las Vegas, one spot ahead of Suárez. Clearly, there’s no love lost between these two despite being teammates for four seasons. They were the faces of Trackhouse, but it was Suárez who found himself out of a job after the 2025 season.

Trackhouse promoted Connor Zilisch, and Suárez found a new ride at Spire Motorsports. Suárez, speaking this past July of his Trackhouse exit, said he didn’t feel as important as he once did.

“There have been situations in the last eight to 10 months that I didn’t feel like I used to feel with different situations,” Suárez said. “Sometimes, when you don’t have that feel, there is no chemistry anymore. It’s like being in a relationship but just living together because you bought a house together. It doesn’t feel good anymore and I see it both ways. When you are fighting with the best of the best, you have to have everything clicking in the right direction. Unfortunately, I have felt that a few things are missing for the last several months.

“Since my new crew chief came to Trackhouse, he told me a lot of things that he didn’t think were right within the organization and a lot of things that needed to change. I’ve been very vocal that we need to adjust this, we need to adjust that and I’m not the only one seeing it; more people are seeing it. Not a lot of things happen, everything happens so slowly. I don’t think that’s the only reason – I think there are more things – but lately, there have been things that made me feel that I’m not as important.”

Suárez is very important to Spire. He sits 17th in the points standings post-las Vegas, three spots ahead of Chastain.