Ross Chastain finalizes 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series part-time schedule

Ross Chastain will be a busy man in 2026. In addition to running a full-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2026 with Trackhouse Racing, Chastain will compete on a part-time basis in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Truck Series.

Jordan Anderson Racing announced Tuesday that Chastain will drive the No. 32 Chevrolet for four races. Chastain’s starts will come at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, Circuit of The Americas, Watkins Glen International and Sonoma Raceway.

🏁 Ross Chastain is joining Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for FOUR races in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series!



Atlanta – COTA – Watkins Glen -Sonoma



🌱 GFL Environmental will be the primary partner at COTA, with more partner news coming soon.



Let’s go for some… pic.twitter.com/2mTAzimboe — Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (@JARnascar) January 20, 2026

“We’re excited to welcome Ross to the #32 for these races,” team owner Jordan Anderson said. “He’s a proven winner at the Cup level, but he’s also someone who understands what it takes to grow within a team and build results through hard work. His experience and perspective will be valuable for everyone in our organization.”

Ross Chastain has a full schedule in 2026

That brings Chastain’s 2026 race tally to 54. JR Motorsports previously announced that Chastain would run a four-race schedule in the No. 9 Chevrolet, while Truck team Niece Motorsports has Chastain on board for eight races in the No. 45 Silverado. Of course, Chastain will be behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet for all 38 Cup races.

Chastain made five O’Reilly Auto Parts starts in 2025, compiling four top 5s. He will look to get back in Victory Lane this season; he last won in the series in 2019.

Ultimately, Chastain’s main focus will be on the Cup side of things. Chastain is coming off a season in which he captured a Crown Jewel win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, clinching him a spot in the playoffs. Chastain was eliminated after the Round of 12 cutoff race at the Charlotte ROVAL.

This upcoming campaign brings along a new championship format. The win-and-in, elimination style format is gone. A revamped “Chase” style format is back, featuring the top 16 highest-point earners throughout the regular season. The champion will be decided after a 10-race postseason.

Consistency will be key. It will force Chastain and the rest of the field to make calculated decisions every race day.