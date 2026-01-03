A controversial play in the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have significant implications. Officials appeared to incorrectly rule a play that resulted in a loss of yardage for the Panthers.

But the ruling issued by the officials didn’t jive with what actually happened on the play. So what happened?

Just past midfield, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young threw a swing pass into the backfield — it appeared to travel very slightly backwards — to running back Rico Dowdle. Dowdle mishandled the pass and the ball hit the turf before bouncing back up into his hands.

Officials immediately whistled the play dead, as if it had been a forward pass and was simply incomplete. But they spotted the ball where it hit the ground, seven yards behind the initial line of scrimmage. And the lead official noted that the pass had gone “out of bounds.”

“It didn’t go out of bounds,” quipped broadcaster Dan Orlovsky immediately. Indeed.

this ball is clearly a backward pass from bryce young, as soon as dowdle picked it up refs blew the play dead.

later says the ball went out of bounds, panthers lose 6 yards.

bullshit controlling ass refs at it again & to blatantly lie and say it went out of bounds got me. pic.twitter.com/JDYUj0scLG — unbiasedmedia (@unbiasedpicks) January 3, 2026

Dowdle actually had space to run still if not for the whistle, but he stopped upon hearing the play blown dead. The play cost Carolina seven yards. The Panthers would get five back on an ensuing play but had to settle for a long field goal in wet conditions.

The kick was no good, so the penalty was very costly. Rules analyst Mike Chase explained it was a bad call.

“That looked like that was a backwards pass,” Chase said. “They announced they ruled that. Feels like that was an erroneous whistle that should have been a choice given to the offense to replay the down or go from the end of the play where the whistle was blown.”

Following the drive, Young could be seen having an animated conversation with officials. Fellow analyst Louis Riddick, meanwhile, continued to pan the crew for the call. It was costly for Carolina.

“You just, you can’t do that for an officiating crew,” he said. “I’m not trying to be too hard on the crew here, but that’s a massive, massive, massive play for a team that doesn’t have a ton of offense.”