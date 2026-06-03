Russell Wilson announces NFL retirement after 14 seasons, will join CBS Sports

Russell Wilson formally announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 14 seasons in the league, and reportedly plans to join CBS Sports as an NFL analyst during the 2026 season. The 37-year-old Wilson made the announcement with a 3-minute video tribute to his storied career in football.

Wilson has been in talks to join CBS Sports for a month, with reports of “deep talks” between the former Super Bowl XLVIII champion quarterback and CBS dropping May 1. He had previously been flirting with a return for his 15th NFL season, even reportedly meeting with the New York Jets last month.

But after 14 years, 10 Pro Bowls and nearly 47,000 passing yards, the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year is calling it a career.

Check out Wilson’s announcement below:

A love letter from Russell Wilson to football, as he steps away from the field and onto the TV desk. pic.twitter.com/lBxMkFrESS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 3, 2026

This report will be updated.