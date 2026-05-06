Russell Wilson confirms he's weighing offer from New York Jets, TV

Russell Wilson said he’s weighing between playing football in 2026 or potentially doing TV this coming season. He didn’t specify what type of television role, but he says it’s a possibility.

As far as where he’ll play if he does indeed suit up for season No. 15, Wilson said the New York Jets offered him a contract. As it stands, the Jets have Geno Smith back in the fold as the projected starting quarterback. They also drafted former Clemson star Cade Klubnik in April.

Wilson believes he can still play at a high level, which would bring him back to football. But it seems like there’s no timetable for a decision.

“It was great,” Wilson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “They offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do. I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I have an opportunity to do TV, so we’ll see what happens.”

As far as the television role, The New York Times reported that Wilson is in talks to replace former QB Matt Ryan on CBS’ NFL Today. Wilson would join the panel of James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and Jonathan Jones.

Ryan left the show for a role in the Atlanta Falcons’ front office and Wilso would naturally slide into that chair on TV. Wilson spent the 2025 season as the starter and backup for the New York Giants. In fact, he’s bounced around the last four seasons between three franchises since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks: Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Giants.

The Jets are still a possibility for Wilson considering his visit at the team facility in late-April. But the move to television on CBS seems to have been in the works for a while, as Wilson joined NFL Today as a guest analyst during the Giants’ bye week last season.

Across his 14-season NFL tenure, Wilson won a Super Bowl, was named Walter Payton Man of the Year, was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2019, was selected to 10 Pro Bowl games, and led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2017 (34). A former third-round pick out of Wisconsin by Seattle, Wilson might have some juice left, but it remains to be seen what he’ll decide for the 2026 campaign.