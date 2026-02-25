Ryan Blaney hilariously fires back at NASCAR fans expecting drivers to emulate Shane van Gisbergen on road courses

Shane van Gisbergen has made road course dominance look routine in the NASCAR Cup Series. According to Ryan Blaney, that’s exactly why fans need to pump the brakes on the “just copy him” takes this weekend.

On the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear, Blaney addressed the common refrain that with all the modern data available, Cup drivers should simply mirror what van Gisbergen does behind the wheel.

“Everybody talks like, ‘Oh my God, there’s so much data out there now. How can these guys just not do what he does?’” Blaney stated. “That’s hard. You can’t just emulate someone else’s style.”

Instead, he flipped the logic around: “Why can’t Shane emulate what Denny Hamlin does at Bristol or what Kyle Larson does at Homestead?” he asked. “It’s hard to do, even with all the data out there in the world.”

As NASCAR heads to Circuit of The Americas, van Gisbergen once again enters as a favorite. His background in Supercars and road racing gives him a comfort level that many Cup drivers simply didn’t grow up with.

But Blaney says there’s a massive difference between studying data and rewiring years of muscle memory: “I have never personally been able to do a very good job of making myself drive like somebody else,” Blaney explained. “I just look at, ‘Okay, they’re fast here. How do I adjust what I’m doing, in my own way, to try to get to this spot?’”

Blaney on SVG, road course prowess: ‘I’m just too far behind the game’

One of the biggest talking points? Right-foot braking, a technique van Gisbergen utilizes to devastating effect: “Everyone says, ‘Why don’t you just right foot brake?’” Blaney added.

“It’s going to take me until the end of my career to even right-foot brake as good as I can left-foot brake now. So, I’m just too far behind the game.”

To further drive home his point, Blaney even used a tongue-in-cheek analogy to drive the point home: “If that was the case, then I would go be a brain surgeon,” he joked. “I would just go watch a brain surgeon do it and be like, ‘Okay, yeah, I can do that.’”

The reality in Blaney’s mind is that Cup drivers get limited practice time. If an experimental approach doesn’t immediately click, they have to revert to what they know.

“You go out there and you have 20 minutes, ‘Go ahead, go try it,’” Blaney concluded. “If it doesn’t work, you’re like, ‘Oh, s—, I need to go back to what I know how to do.’”

All told, van Gisbergen’s edge isn’t just about data, it’s about years of ingrained technique. As Blaney sees it, that’s not something you download overnight, even as a former Cup Series champion.