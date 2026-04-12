Ryan Blaney issues warning to No. 12 crew after pit road woes pop back up at Bristol

Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 pit crew have come under scrutiny this season for their repeated mistakes. Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, they made another.

Blaney, who finished second in Stage 2, has pit stall No. 1 after qualifying on the pole. It should be an advantage getting off pit road. But ahead of the Stage 3 restart, he lost five positions on pit road following a slow stop.

When other mistakes have happened this season, Blaney has remained calm on the radio. This time, he issued a stern message to his team.

“Clean it up, guys,” Blaney said, via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “We cannot lose five spots every time we come down pit road. C’mon.”

A member of his team responded, “Alright. Good news is 244 [laps] to go.”

Blaney said back, “Yeah, 10-4, but you understand what I’m getting at here. Lose five spots with the best pit stall.”

Ryan Blaney pit road issues continue at Bristol

Pit road has been an issue for the No. 12 team since the season got underway in February. In a three-race span in March, Blaney’s crew sent him out of the stall with three loose wheels. Those issues went away two Sundays ago at Martinsville Speedway, the No. 12 team having a clean race on pit road.

But in totality, it hasn’t been up to standard. Blaney, including Sunday, has lost 86 spots on pit road this season, FOX Sports‘ Larry McReynolds said on the FS1 broadcast. That is 30 more than the next driver. As for potential changes, Blaney said during the Easter break that it wasn’t under consideration.

“We didn’t want to make any changes,” Blaney said. “We wanted those guys to keep working on it and keep doing what you’re doing and just try to refine it because I think they have the potential to be one of the best crews on pit road. It’s just a matter of refining everything they’re doing and straightening some things out.

The constant mistakes have forced Blaney to make up ground on his own, which is exactly what he’s doing at Bristol. Blaney has quickly raced up to second, looking to chase down Kyle Larson for the lead.