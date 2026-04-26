Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano call on NASCAR to make major car changes after massive 26-car wreck at Talladega

The race at Talladega has exposed some more raw nerves when it comes to the current Next Gen car at superspeedways. NASCAR Cup Series drivers see it as a bit of an all-or-nothing proposition.

You either fuel save to try to gain key positioning on pit road, setting yourself up for the end of the race, or you try to barrel through the competition and hope to come out unscathed. The latter isn’t always possible.

That was the case in a 26-car wreck during Stage 2 that started when Ross Chastain got into Bubba Wallace and turned him sideways. But that was just the byproduct of the cars, multiple drivers explained.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure. I mean obviously I’d like a change to the racecar,” Ryan Blaney said, per Matt Weaver. “I think we can be better at these speedways, just how the car races and just try to be not as all on top of each other and just running through each other and stuff like that.”

Joey Logano pointed to the bumper on the NASCAR Cup Series car as being a big part of the problem. He explained that the design makes contact very unpredictable.

“It seems like those are the two options right now. We’ve seen both options today,” Logano said, referencing the choice between fuel saving and contact racing. “Just we got round bumpers and unstable cars and cars that you’re able to pop the bubble real easy and get to each other’s bumpers, but when you get there you’ve got to be careful because they’re not stable. It’s like pushing two basketballs against each other, it’s not going to push straight. They’re not two bricks.”

Many would like to see further changes to the car. NASCAR did what it could to change the stages on Sunday, setting the race up to provide more compelling competition — rather than fuel saving — late in the race.

But that meant there was the possibility for carnage earlier. After a relatively mild first stage, that possibility played out in the second stage.

It left drivers like Blaney, out of the race thanks to the 26-car pileup, upset. They want better from NASCAR.

“I mean I’ve obviously got my hand up wanting to make a change,” Blaney said. “Because you said it perfectly, we’re either fuel saving or we’re running all over each other, just because that’s what this car is and that’s how you go forward. You’re running through and it’s however hard you can push somebody. The cars are pretty unstable in the back, they kind of get tank swapping or they get ping-ponging and they just can’t take it.”

Logano called it “frustrating.” He’s ready for a change, as well, though he was less specific on what those changes might be than Blaney.

And Blaney doesn’t see NASCAR doing anything right away. Changes will likely come in the Preseason Thunder test at Daytona next January.

“I don’t really see it changing this year at all,” Blaney said. “I don’t think you can during the middle of the year. I mean you could, but I feel like hopefully that speed weeks deal in January, we can try a lot of stuff out.”