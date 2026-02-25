Ryan Blaney, NASCAR insiders react to final lap contact, spin between Ross Chastain and Austin Hill at Atlanta

“That’s just the things he does” are the words Austin Hill used to describe Ross Chastain dumping him in Turn 3 on the final lap of this past Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Atlanta. Hill got wrecked and it cost him a second consecutive win to begin the 2026 season.

To Ryan Blaney, however, this was nothing more than a racing deal. He understood why Hill would be upset, but didn’t fault Chastain for getting a run and trying to do something with it.

“At the end of that race, I don’t blame either of them for doing what they did. Austin has to throw the block and Ross is gonna take the run,” Blaney said Monday on Door Bumper Clear. “It’s just part of it and it kind of accumulated at this late run that came from Ross because it took him a long time to get there. If that run comes halfway down the backstretch, you don’t see that. But, he just came into [Turn] 3 and Ross is like, ‘Well, I gotta take this somewhere.’ And Austin is like, ‘Well, I gotta protect.’

“Just two guys that came together. That’s part of that racing.”

SHELDON CREED IS A WINNER IN THE NASCAR O'REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES! pic.twitter.com/dt5ReFaVEM — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) February 22, 2026

The situation between Chastain and Hill opened up the door for Sheldon Creed, who went on to win his first NOAPS race. Hill, who has a history of making similar moves to what Chastain did to him, wasn’t happy, though he said he “couldn’t care less to talk to Ross Chastain” after the race.

Ross Chastain, Austin Hill weren’t on speaking terms after Atlanta

Both Tommy Baldwin and Freddie Kraft sounded off on Hill for being hypocritical when it came to what happened with Chastain. “Yeah, but Austin Hill does Ross Chastain things a lot, too, right?” said Baldwin, competition director for Rick Ware Racing. “I mean, he was just in that position that he got Chastain’d instead of getting Hill’d.”

Added Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 23XI Racing team: “The 32 [Chastain] got a good run. Austin threw what I thought was a late block, didn’t get the block completed and Ross is never gonna lift, like, not in that situation, not in that car where he’s not racing for anything except for a win. The one thing I’ll give Austin Hill credit for is he does not give any kind of f*ck about what anybody thinks of him, he’s gonna say whatever he wants. He had a hell of a save, if you don’t believe him, just ask him, he was the one that was promoting it in the post-race interview.

“He’s a good race car driver, it’s just his attitude rubs people the wrong way, and I think he can be a little hypocritical at times of he doesn’t like getting raced the way he races people sometimes. But, like, this deal, what did he think Ross was gonna do? It’s the same thing as me being stupid enough to block Carson Hocevar. You know it’s coming.”

Hill, who made a remarkable save in the corner, finished 12th. Chastain, meanwhile, finished sixth.